Controversial TikToker, Brian Chira, has been arrested by police for defamatory comments he made about influencer Azziad Nasenya on a past TikTok live.

Speaking to local reporters Azziad’s lawyer, Getrude Kibare, said that Miss Nasenya had decided to pursue legal action after the distressing incident.

“Sometime last week, Chira went live on TikTok at night, and the topic was Azziad. He uttered some words which I cannot repeat here, but those words are defamatory, and he did not stop there. He went ahead and gave out her number,” Gertrude said.

Adding, “For the past week, my client has been receiving many calls and messages, some of which are insults, and my client was not happy.”

Citing the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act, Gertrude taking legal action against Chira was necessary due to the severe damage to Azziad’s reputation and brand.

In a video circulating online Chira is heard admitting that he insulted Azziad online.

“I insulted her online and she reported it to the police, talk to the officer he will explain, all I was asking is for you to assist,” Chira is heard saying in the video.

The Kenya Cyber Crime bill currently protects Kenyans against online harrassment and carries a fine of KSh. 20M or a jail term of 10 years if found guilty of publishing false and misleading information.