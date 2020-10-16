Brian Mandela completes move to PSL side

Harambee Stars defender Brian Mandela has signed for South African side Tshakhuma Tsha FC.

The 26-year-old captained coach Francis Kimanzi’s team that beat Chipolopolo 2-1 in a friendly played in Nairobi recently.

Mandela started his career at Posta Rangers in the 2010 season and after a year, he secured a move to the 11-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Tusker FC where he played for two years before he moved to Santos Fc of South Africa.

In 2015, he was signed by Maritzburg United until 2019 when his contract expired.

The Limpopo province based side TTM bought Bidvest Wits’ PSL status a few months ago and have been busy in the transfer market, signing players to bolster their squad.