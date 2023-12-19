Bridge International Academies’ pupils secure admissions to top national schools

The placements hold immense significance as they mark the culmination of the 9-year journey of Bridge Academy students in the KCPE exams.

Bridge International Academies (Bridge) continues to pave the way for academic excellence as its highest-scoring pupils gain admissions to some of the most prestigious national secondary schools across Kenya.

The school’s highest-scoring pupil, Victor Nduati Ndriangu from Kinango, Kwale County, with 412 marks in the KCPE exams has secured admission to Muranga High School, one of the top national schools.

The top-performing girl, Flavian Carol Omondi, from Bridge Chiga in Kisumu County (407) will be joining Asumbi Girls, a highly esteemed national school that provides an exceptional educational opportunity for deserving students.

Arkham Shabaki Dzua, a stellar performer from Bridge Shanzu in Mombasa, with a commendable score of 401 has secured a slot in Maranda High School, a renowned national school highly regarded for its academic excellence and rigorous educational programs.

The exceptional performance of the girls at Bridge has not gone unnoticed, as they have achieved outstanding results and secured coveted spots in prestigious national high schools.

The accomplishment highlights the excellent support provided by Bridge in promoting girls’ education and empowering them to excel academically.

Others who have managed to get top schools of their choice are Mbugua Mary Muthoni, from Bridge Kabiria (390 marks) has earned a place at Moi Girls Isinya.

Her counterpart, Ouma Samira Juliet, an outstanding student from Bridge Mwembe Kiisi, who obtained an impressive score of 399 in the KCPE exams has been placed in Starehe Girls’ Centre, a renowned national school that is highly regarded for its academic excellence and holistic education.

The boys are also celebrating their remarkable achievements. Francis Eddy Ouma from Bridge Academy Ambira in Siaya County, with a score of 393 in the KCPE exams is set to join Chavakali High School while Mourice Kiarie Kamau, from Bridge Mjini Bungoma County (383 marks) is elated to join Kakamega School, a highly respected institution known for its academic excellence and strong educational foundation.

Throughout the years, the pupils from Bridge Academies have consistently displayed exceptional academic performance, continuously surpassing the national average and securing top positions in various national schools across the country.

“This legacy of outstanding achievements highlights the effectiveness of the education provided and the dedication of both the pupils and the teachers. With such remarkable accomplishments, the future looks incredibly promising for these pupils” said the management.