Bridge Kenya holds graduation ceremony for preschool pupils

The 2021 academic year is coming to an end, with pupils in primary schools sitting for their end of term three exams.

It is also the time of the year when preschool children are graduating to join grade one when schools reopen for a new academic year in April.

Across the country, parents are excited as their little children transition from preschool to primary school.

In partnership with parents and the communities, Bridge Kenya held a graduation ceremony this week for all its PP2 graduands across the institution’s academies in the country.

The preschool graduation marks a major milestone for children, as they move a step closer towards achieving their dreams in the future. It is the dream of every parent to provide what is best for their children in honing and developing their talents, skills and potentials – in becoming better citizens in the future.

Bridge provides children with a life-changing education that gives them a strong foundation and the gateway to their future success.

For over a decade, they have partnered with the Kenyan government, including being a pilot partner in the roll out of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Bridge Kenya MD Griffin Asigo said the organization believes that every child in Kenya has the right to a high-quality education, and works in partnership with communities, teachers, and parents to deliver quality education for primary and pre-primary school children. Bridge has community schools across 30 out of the 47 Kenyan counties.

“I congratulate all the graduands on this most momentous day of their lives. At Bridge, we believe that children are our future, so we teach them well and let them lead the way. We show them all the beauty they possess inside, and give them a sense of pride to make it easier.” Said Mr Asigo.

The graduation ceremony created happy emotions for the teaching staff at Bridge.

“It is so exciting to see these children graduate from pre-school to primary school,” says Vincent Juma, Academy Manager at Bridge Kingston Academy.

“As teachers, we are privileged and honoured to be able to care for these children. We get so attached to them and so emotional watching them grow and join primary school. They always make an impact on us,” Juma spoke.

For Phoebe Kimuma, a teacher at the institution, it gives them a sense of satisfaction to know that they have placed the children on the path that will lead to their future success.

“We are confident that we have made an impact on them,” she said. “I hope that later in life when faced with a challenge or new situation, they hear one of our voices in their heads reminding them they are brave, smart, tough, kind, and they can accomplish anything.”

Peter and Philomena Mutinda are proud parents to 6-year-old Patricia Mutinda, who graduated this year. They vividly recall the moment Patricia started her schooling journey 2 years ago.

“We enrolled Patricia at Bridge and the countdown started. Days turned to weeks, which turned to months, months to a school year, and before we knew it, Patricia, together with her classmates and friends, has already completed preschool. Achievement unlocked; thank you Bridge!” says Patricia’s mum.

Patricia’s dad is proud and grateful that the school has made his daughter a better child.

“True to the school’s commitment of providing better and quality education, I have seen my daughter’s growth that is crucial for the first formative years of her life. From the delivery of school instructions cognizant of the child’s abilities; activities catered to promote independence and self-reliance; values formation, to socialization amongst fellow young children.” Said Patricia’s dad.

Preschool education is education that focuses on educating children from the ages of infancy up to around six years old.

Preschool builds the foundations for future success through fun activities and guided play. Children sing alphabet songs, learn rhymes that help them distinguish between sounds, listen to read-aloud stories, and play with magnetic alphabet letters.

In addition to learning these foundations, children often develop a sense of excitement and motivation to continue learning. Preschool pre-literacy and numeracy learning takes place during activities that are inherently interesting to children, which build positive associations with reading.