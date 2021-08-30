Bridge Kenya MD lauds the 100% Primary to Secondary School transition

Bridge Kenya have lauded the Government’s efforts towards the attainment of 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary education in the Country.

A community school programme with a presence in 30 counties in the Country, Bridge Kenya says the programme is a gateway to success that offers accelerated learning gains.

According to Bridge Kenya Managing Director Reuben Wambugu, their graduates have transitioned to some of the best secondary schools in the country.

“Bridge Kenya is a chain of low-cost schools that is addressing the ever-rising demand from low-income families for affordable, good-quality schools located in their communities. We believe every child has the right to high-quality education. Our goal is to provide children with a life-changing education, one that gives them a strong foundation and the gateway to their future success,” Wambugu says.

Wambugu says Bridge 2020 best pupil Chrispo Morara, who scored 413 marks is now a student at Alliance High School and has settled well in his new school and is raring to go.

“I love Alliance High School. I’ve met bright students from all over the Country. The school has many qualified teachers, and learning is very competitive. I am here representing Bridge, my family, my community and all those who look up to me. I am studying hard so that I can make them proud when I sit for my KCSE in four years’ time,” Chrispo says.

Mercy Ogola another Bridge graduate is living her dream at Alliance Girls High School. “I have been a student at Alliance Girls High School for four weeks now and from what I have experienced, I can tell you it is a great school. Like Bridge, the teachers are very friendly and reasonable. The staff is excellent and the rules help keep the school safe and in order. Learning here is great.” Says Mercy, who scored 404 marks in the 2020 KCPE.

According to Education CS Prof. George Magoha the 100 per cent transition policy registered impressive progress this year lauding the stakeholders for the efforts.

“The government’s objective is to ensure all the candidates who sat the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education join Form One. The 100% transition initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta has been very transformative.

According to Managing Director Wambugu, the Constitution of Kenya recognizes the need for basic education for all children under the Bill of Rights. The Basic Education Act 2013 stipulates that any parent who is Kenyan or whose child resides in the country must enroll them for primary and secondary education.

“In 2018, Kenya adopted the Policy on Universal Access to Basic Education. The Policy seeks to ensure that all children enroll in Primary School and complete their Secondary School Education, with a 100% transition rate,” He said.

He said President Uhuru’s remarks during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2019, for countries to support their populations, particularly the youth, to be productively engaged, so as to shape the future and not to fall victim to it couldn’t have come at a better time.