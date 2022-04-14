Bridge Kenya MD welcomes placement of 2021 KCPE students

Bridge Kenya Managing Director Griffin Asigo has lauded 2021 Bridge KCPE students after a majority were placed in top national schools in the Country.

Asigo says 15-year-old Gift Njami Mwikali from Bridge Kwa Njenga in Mukuru will join Lenana School after scoring 385 marks in the 2021 KCPE exams.

Gift is hopeful that a well-wisher will support him pursue his secondary school education since he is an orphan following the demise of his mother who was the sole breadwinner.

Amos Obegi Nyanchoka a student at Bridge Mwembe academy in Kisii county for the past eleven years will join Moi Forces Academy after scoring 393 marks.

“I thank my teachers at Bridge for going out of their way to bring the best out of the pupils. The teachers are friendly and they ensure that all pupils understand what they are taught. They have helped me realize my abilities and identify my talents,” Amos said.

Others include Ndagalu Griffins Luvandale who will join Maseno after scoring 388 Seid Wetoto, who has been selected to join Nairobi School and Jael Sheryl Adhiambo who sat her examinations at Bridge Itange Academy in Mombasa and will now join Starehe Girls’ Centre.

This year’s form one selection was conducted digitally, with the Ministry of Education embracing affirmative action to ensure that children from schools in arid and semi-arid areas were included in the national school selection.

Pupils from informal settlements also benefitted from the affirmative action in line with a directive by President Kenyatta that needy and vulnerable children from informal settlements in urban areas be considered. Informal settlements identified under this arrangement were from Thika, Nyeri, Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret.

In the 2021 KCPE, Bridge pupils outperformed the KCPE nationwide average for the seventh consecutive year.

The average pass rate for Bridge pupils was 61.5%, with the passing rate of pupils who have been at Bridge for five years and above at 76%. The average score of pupils who have learned at Bridge for more than 5 years was 290.5 marks compared to 283.3 marks the previous year.