Bridgerton is based on the popular books of the same name

The globally popular series, Bridgerton, that drew comments both adoring and shameless for the show’s Zimbabwean born star Rege-Jean Page, has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.

The international streamer announced the news on Thursday. The Shondaland series is based on the book written by Julia Quinn and follows the Bridgerton family’s siblings as they try to navigate the Regency era marriage market and societal expectation.

The show produced by Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland TV will resume production in late 2021.

The show’s first season focused on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne Bridgerton and her whirlwind romance with the Duke of Hastings. The second season will focus on her brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

The news was met with pomp, jubilation and memes across the web.

The series premiere globally on Netflix on Christmas day last year.

