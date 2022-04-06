Bridgerton Season 2 sets new record on Netflix

The second season premiered on March 25th on Netflix Kenya and around the world.

The second season of Bridgerton has broken Netflix’s record to become the most viewed English-language TV series according to the Top 10s website.

The second season launched on March 25 and amassed 193M hours viewed across its opening weekend but increased this even further in its first full week. It was also in the top ten in 93 countries including Kenya. The series is currently holding steady in the top spot with 251.74M hours in its second week.

Despite the Regency show’s amazing numbers, Squid Game still remains Netflix’s most-watched show across languages with 1.6B hours of watch time.

Bridgerton’s second season tells the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey and his quest for love. The season sets up a love triangle between Anthony, his intended Edwina played by Charithra Chandran and her sister Kate Sharma played by Simone Ashley.

Both seasons one and two are streaming on Netflix Kenya.