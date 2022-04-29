Brig. (Rtd.) David Ngaira takes over as KETRACO Board Chairperson

Brig. (Rtd.) David Ngaira has taken over as the KETRACO Board Chairperson following his recent appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ngaira replaces Hon. Joe Mutambu, who served as Chairman for a period of one year and oversaw the Company’s most critical operations and roles aimed at fulfilling the attainment of the Company’s core mandate.

During his tenure, Mutambu spearheaded the completion of the Olkaria- Lessos- Kisumu project and was also instrumental in wayleave related issues with the community along the Isinya- Namanga and Lenya- Tanzania Projects.

Brig. (Rtd.) Ngaira takes over the mantle ahead of the anticipated commissioning of the Eastern Electricity Highway Transmission Line (612km project).

Other projects awaiting commissioning include the 290km Olkaria – Lessos – Kisumu and the 62km Olkaria – Narok project.

Hon. Capt. Mutambu who has been transferred to Tana and Athi River Development Authority (TARDA) in the same capacity said he was proud of his achievements while in the board.

Brig. (Rtd.) Ngaira takes the reigns of the Board at a crucial time when a Presidential task force has appointed KETRACO as the Independent Systems Operator (ISO) with objective to lowering power tariffs.

“With the successful completion of game-changer projects such as OLK and Eastern Electricity Highway Transmission Line (Ethiopia-Kenya Interconnector) we have been able to make substantial contribution towards improving the national grid and regional interconnector,” he said.

He said he was well apprised of the wide-ranging reforms in the energy sector hence need to strategize in driving the agenda noting the scale and gravity of the challenges faced by KETRACO

“I extend my deepest respect and appreciation to the President for this appointment. I bring on board sufficient skills in leadership and management of resources, having served the nation in various capacities including working closely with relevant technical ministries mainly on securitized projects in support of Civil Authority,” he said.

Speaking during the taking/handing over ceremonies at the Chairman’s office in KETRACO headquarters Brig. (Rtd.) Ngaira noted that the Board of Directors was the primary force to influencing good corporate governance in driving the Country’s development agenda.

He urged the Management and staff to adhere to the EACC code of conduct which is mandated to ensure compliance with Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010. He encouraged the Management to work as a team given the nature and complexity of the Company.