Bright Samburu boy needs sponsorship to study aeronautical engineering

Three boys from Samburu County who scored over 400 marks in their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education in 2015 have each once again scored A minus in the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Each of the boys; Andrea Lentaaya, Caleb Loisula and Mwangi Muhoro held a thanks giving ceremony to thank their benefactors at Baawa village in Samburu central sub-county of Samburu County.

Andrea Lentaaya who has been a student at Maseno School appealed to well-wishers to sponsor him and enable him pursue further studies in Aeronautical Engineering.

Andrea who has gone through school through the assistance of various benefactors and donors said he was once again appealing for similar assistance.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“My parents are not able to pay for my further studies and I would like to pursue a course in Aeronautical Engineering, said Andrea Lentaaya during the thanks giving ceremony.

His father father Robert Lentaaya said he was facing financial challenges and could not afford his son’s higher education.

“I am appealing to well-wishers not to tire but to help my son realize his dream of becoming an Aeronautical Engineer,” said the Senior Lentaaya.

The elder Lentaaya called on pastoralist communities to invest in the education of their children as a way of raising the community from poverty.

Andrea Lentaya scored 401 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) Examination in 2015 at Bukiwa Primary school in Samburu County. When interviewed by KBC Channel One then, he expressed a desire to become a pilot when he completes school.

“Today I just want to be an Aeronautical Engineer, I want when I complete my studies, I should come back to Samburu and help more young people from my community to get an opportunity to study” he said.

Samburu County is among the Arid and Semi-Arid regions of the country in which the main economic activity is livestock rearing.

An activity that mainly depends on the providence of weather, whenever there is drought the livestock gets wiped out and when there is plenty of rain the livestock prices reduce.