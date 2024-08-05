Bright student’s dream of becoming doctor threatened by financial struggles

The dream of becoming a doctor is slipping away for Elijah Baraka, a bright student from Ganze sub-county in Kilifi, as his family struggles to raise the required funds for his university education.

Elijah, who scored an impressive A- in the 2023 KCSE at Mekatilili Memorial Secondary School, has been accepted to study for a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery at Egerton University.

This achievement comes after a dedicated effort; Elijah initially scored a B+ in the 2022 KCSE but chose to repeat the exam to secure a higher grade, ensuring his eligibility for a medical degree.

“I first sat for KCSE in 2022 where I scored a B+, but that grade was not sufficient for me to pursue a career in medicine, and so I opted to repeat, put in extra effort in pursuit of a better grade that would get me to study medicine,” Elijah explained.

In his quest for financial support, Elijah explained that he has reached out to various organizations, including Equity Bank, and local leaders such as the area Member of Parliament, but his efforts have been in vain.

He added that his application for the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) was unsuccessful because he didn’t have a national identity card, even though he applied for one earlier this year in March.

Throughout his high school years, Elijah’s education was largely supported by his teachers, who recognized his potential and paid his fees. The school Principal even provided him with a bicycle to facilitate his long commute to school.

“The secondary school is quite far from home; an hour’s walk to school. Because of my good performance at school, the principal gave me the school bicycle to make the daily commute easier,” he narrated.

Elijah disclosed that the total cost for the first year is Sh490,000, with additional expenses for transport and accommodation bringing the total to over 500,000 Shillings. His family, which survives on irregular jobs, is unable to raise this amount.

With the deadline to report for his studies on August 19, 2024, fast approaching, Elijah is urgently appealing to well-wishers for financial assistance to help him achieve his dream of becoming a doctor.

His father, Justin Hare, echoed Elijah’s plea, highlighting their exhaustive but fruitless search for assistance. He considered selling a portion of his 3-acre land, but potential buyers offered prices far below market value, attempting to exploit his desperation.

“Elijah has been a very bright student since kindergarten and now my biggest worry is that we will fail to help him achieve his dream,” Hare added.

The Deputy Principal of Mekatilili Memorial Secondary School, Kadenge Karisa, praised Elijah for his hard work, discipline, and respectfulness, qualities that have driven his academic success.

“Elijah was a very disciplined student and worked very closely with his teachers. The teachers loved him too, that’s why they came together and contributed to his fees. I call upon anyone willing to come out and help him proceed to university,” Karisa pleaded.

Elijah remains hopeful that well-wishers will come forward to support his educational journey, allowing him to contribute positively to his community as a future doctor.