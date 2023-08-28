BrighterMonday named best E-recruitment portal in Kenya

BrighterMonday has been crowned the Best E-Recruitment Portal at the prestigious Digital Tech Awards 2023.

This remarkable achievement underscores BrighterMonday’s dedication to revolutionizing the job recruitment landscape in Kenya and its unwavering commitment to connecting top talent with exceptional opportunities.

The Digital Tech Awards 2023, held annually to honour outstanding contributions to the technology industry, recognized BrighterMonday for its innovative approach to talent acquisition and its profound impact on the job market in Kenya.

BrighterMonday’s Head of Marketing for East Africa, Erick Wilson Wafula, expressed his excitement about this incredible win, stating, “This award is a celebration of our commitment to redefining hiring in Kenya using technology, making the process more transparent, efficient and faster by enabling recruiters shortlist the best candidates in a matter of seconds from the over 1 million jobseekers in our database. It is truly a great honour to be recognised for our efforts. This win does indeed confirm BrighterMonday as The Home of All Jobs. ”

BrighterMonday has consistently set new standards in the recruitment industry by leveraging technology to streamline the job search process.

Their user-friendly platform allows job seekers to explore various career opportunities, while employers can efficiently identify and hire the best talent. This win at the Digital Tech Awards 2023 further cements BrighterMonday’s reputation as the go-to platform for job seekers and employers in Kenya.

The Digital Tech Awards 2023 jury was impressed by BrighterMonday’s continuous innovation in the recruitment sector, its commitment to creating value for job seekers and employers and its significant role in shaping the future of work in Kenya.

BrighterMonday’s mission is to foster career growth and drive business success by connecting top talent with leading organizations.

This recognition at the Digital Tech Awards 2023 reinforces BrighterMonday’s position as the top talent-matching platform in Kenya and underscores its commitment to excellence in the recruitment industry.