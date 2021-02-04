Brigid Kosgei named Stanbic Bank ambassador

Women marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Stanbic Bank Kenya on a two year deal.

According to the Bank, the move is aimed at inspiring and encouraging Kenyans achieve their dreams. The partnership is also in, line with the bank’s commitment to women’s empowerment with its Dada programme equipping women with financial skills.

The Chief Executive for Stanbic Charles Mudiwa said they picked Brigid owing to her resilient story.

‘’most people don’t know what Brigid has done and we are trying to show the world that there’s a world record holder, put her out there and support Dada’s agenda’’,Mudiwa remarked.

Brigid said she felt honored to be picked by the bank as their ambassador for the period of the contract

‘’I thank Stanbic for approaching me to be part of this noble project. Through them I am looking forward to inspiring the young generation so that they can make it in life,” said Kosgei.

Meanwhile the two time London marathon champion has hinted that she is aiming to lower her record 2:14.4 which she set in 2019 while winning that year’s Chicago women’s marathon race.

The 22 year old said with adequate preparations, slashing minutes off the record is possible but did not reveal when she will attempt it.

“With proper preparations I can lower the current record by a minute or two though I am not sure at what particular race yet,. The year has been tough following the outbreak of corona virus pandemic,but I have been continuing with training readying for competitions’’, Brigid said.