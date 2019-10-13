Brigid Kosgei sets new world record in Chicago marathon

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shattered a 16-year-old world record in the women’s marathon by 81 seconds, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04 on Sunday.

The 25-year-old recorded a time of two hours 14 minutes 04 seconds, easily inside Radcliffe’s mark of 2:15:25 set at the London Marathon in 2003.

It adds to the Kenyan’s win in London this year when she clocked 2:18:20 and became the youngest winner of the race.

Ethiopa’s Ababel Yeshaneh was second in Chicago, six minutes 47 seconds behind.

Radcliffe’s 2003 time was longest-standing marathon world record by either men or women in the post-war era.

The former world champion was at the finish line in Chicago to witness Kosgei’s remarkable performance and was among the first to congratulate her.

Lawrence Cherono

In the men’s race, Lawrence Cherono clocked 2hrs 05mins and 42 secs to win the men’s race.

Cherono, who won the Boston Marathon in April, beat Ethiopians Defene Debela and Asefa Mengstu to second and third places in 2:05:46 and 2:05:48 respectively.