The Brit Awards have handed out prizes to some of the biggest names in music at a prestigious award ceremony in London.

Here is the full list of winners.

Artist of the Year

Raye

Group of the year

Jungle

Album of the year

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Song of the year

Raye featuring 070 Shake – Escapism

Best new artist

Raye

International artist of the year

SZA

International group of the year

Boygenius

International song of the year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Best alternative/rock act

Bring Me The Horizon

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

CasIsDead

Best dance act

Calvin Harris

Best pop act

Dua Lipa

Best R&B act

Raye

Rising star

The Last Dinner Party

Songwriter of the Year

Raye

Producer of the year