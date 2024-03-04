The Brit Awards have handed out prizes to some of the biggest names in music at a prestigious award ceremony in London.

Here is the full list of winners.

Artist of the Year

  • Raye

Group of the year

  • Jungle

Album of the year

  • Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Song of the year

  • Raye featuring 070 Shake – Escapism

Best new artist

  • Raye

International artist of the year

  • SZA

International group of the year

  • Boygenius

International song of the year

  • Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Best alternative/rock act

  • Bring Me The Horizon

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

  • CasIsDead

Best dance act

  • Calvin Harris

Best pop act

  • Dua Lipa

Best R&B act

  • Raye

Rising star

  • The Last Dinner Party

Songwriter of the Year

  • Raye

Producer of the year

  • Chase and Status
BBC News
