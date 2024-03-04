The Brit Awards have handed out prizes to some of the biggest names in music at a prestigious award ceremony in London.
Here is the full list of winners.
Artist of the Year
- Raye
Group of the year
- Jungle
Album of the year
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Song of the year
- Raye featuring 070 Shake – Escapism
Best new artist
- Raye
International artist of the year
- SZA
International group of the year
- Boygenius
International song of the year
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Best alternative/rock act
- Bring Me The Horizon
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- CasIsDead
Best dance act
- Calvin Harris
Best pop act
- Dua Lipa
Best R&B act
- Raye
Rising star
- The Last Dinner Party
Songwriter of the Year
- Raye
Producer of the year
- Chase and Status