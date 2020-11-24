Britain pledges support for ongoing efforts to pacify Kenya’s porous borders

Britain has pledged to support Kenya in ongoing efforts aimed at securing her borders in the wake of threats posed by radical criminal groups.

Speaking in Wajir County, British High commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott said her country remains committed to helping Kenya build its capacity as well as supporting the government realise its development agenda.

Marritot says Britain will continue supporting capacity building efforts for the country’s security teams operating along its porous borders besides other development programmes aimed at boosting the capacity of health and education sectors.

The high commissioner says her country has remained supportive of the government in ongoing reforms in the education sector where Britain is supporting over 60,0000 learners across the country.

This even as she called on leaders from northern Kenya to engage young people in peace building initiatives saying the region cannot realize meaningful development without lasting peace.

The assurance coming as Wajir Governor Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Mohamed decried acts of criminality within the region that he says have acted to derail development in the area.

The region has witnessed mass exodus of teachers who have been leaving the area in fear of attacks orchestrated by suspected alshabaab militants who have in the past conducted a spate of deadly attacks targeting non locals.

Governor Abdi at the same time called on the international community to support ongoing efforts to stabilize neighbouring Somalia which has suffered from the adverse effects of insecurity for decades.