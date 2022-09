Britam is banking on a rebound of the commercial and hospitality industry as the economy recovers buoyed by tourism and a return to normalcy. Britam Finance Director Charles Njuguna says the firm expects to hit 90 percent occupancy levels for its property portfolio as economic activities pick up. The firm saw its half-year pretax profit increasing 60 percent to 1.04 billion shillings.

