British Airways suspends direct flights from mainland China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China in the wake of the continued spread of the Coronavirus.

The airline’s statement comes after the UK Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to the country.

British Airways, which operates daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from Heathrow, announced the suspension of flights to and from mainland China “with immediate effect”.

The airline’s decision also comes just as the British Government finalizes plans on how to evacuate Britons from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The dreaded virus has caused more than 130 deaths, spreading across China and to at least 16 other countries.

Hundreds of foreign nationals are also being evacuated from the city of Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak.