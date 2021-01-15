A new fund to support organisations to collaborate internationally.

In the face of rising concerns about the sustainability of face-to-face collaborations during these COVID-19 times, the British Council has devised new virtual ways of working internationally, in turn creating a climate-friendly approach to international collaboration and artistic exchange.

Three grants of between £5,000 and £8,000 will be awarded to applicants whose projects offer new collaborative ways of sharing and showcasing artistic work and practice.

The application time i between 6th January and 7th February, and those from the countries of Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe can apply.

It doesn’t matter what the project i as long as it demonstrates that projects will make a positive contribution to the social and economic development of a country, and improve the welfare of its people.

To find more application guidelines, go here, and to find out how to apply, go here.

