British Nigerian rapper Little Simz wins the Mercury Prize

Her album “Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert” was released in September 2021.

Rapper Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” on Tuesday, triumphing over contenders such as indie rock duo Wet Leg for the British music award.

The 28-year-old, previously nominated in 2019 for album Grey Area, was among the favourites to scoop the award for her critically-acclaimed record.

She beat 11 other contenders for the prize, among a list of people she mentioned in her acceptance speech.

“We all made incredible albums, we all changed people’s lives with our music and that’s the most important thing, so this is for us really,” Little Simz said.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper last year, the British Nigerian said of the album: “It’s me being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art.”

Like other nominees, Little Simz took to the stage at Tuesday’s ceremony, originally due to be held last month but postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

First handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual KSh. 3.4 M ($28,307) prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

