Briton based in Mombasa charged with tax evasion

A British national, who is a director at a security firm, has been charged with failure to pay tax amounting to over Ksh39 million.

Aaron John Kitchener, however, denied the charges before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

The magistrate directed he be released on a bond of Ksh3 million and a similar Kenyan surety.

Mr Kitchener, who faces several tax-related offences, was ordered to deposit his passport with the police and told to return to the court for pre-trial conference on August 23.

The Briton was charged alongside his fellow British directors and other Kenyan directors who did not appear in court.

Kenya Revenue Authority lawyer Moses Ado did not oppose his release on bond but demanded he surrenders his passport.

The accused was later led to the underground Shimo La Tewa cells before being transferred to police cell.

Kitchener, has denied that on diverse dates between January 1, 2018, and July 20, 2019, being a director of Xfor Security Solutions, failed to pay Sh5,578,181 Value Added Tax.

He also denied that on diverse dates between January 1, 2015, and December 2018, he failed to declare Sh24,636 778 being Pay As You Earn tax from salaries paid to management staff by the company.

The accused was also accused of making incorrect statement to the commissioner of domestic taxes in 2018 amounting to 2.4 million for salaries.

The magistrate also ordered Kitchener’s co-directors believed to be British nationals Gillespie Steven John, Gary Michael Lincoln and Phillipe Storm to appear in court on August 23, this year, to plead to tax evasion charges.

Also summoned are Uni Company directors George Zarya, Salil Ashad Patel, Ludovic Gunnar Harold Storm, Sunir Maheshkumar Doshi, Anish Maheshkumar Doshi and Fredrich Gotz Constatine Zu Furstenburg.