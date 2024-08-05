Broad-based gov’t will catapult Kenya to success – Ruto

President William Ruto says the formation of a broad-based Government will help Kenya unlock it’s economic potential.

The head of state says the decision to coopt members of the opposition into his administration accords the country an opportunity to only focus on affairs of development.

“Tumeunda serikali ya kila mtu na hakuna mtu sasa wa kulalamika na hakuna mtu wa kupingana. Sisi wote tusimame pamoja, tupangane pamoja, tuungane, tushirikiane” He said in Narok

“Ile kazi iko ni vile tutashirikiana tutatue changamoto za taifa letu la Kenya tukiwa pamoja. Ile kazi iko ni ya kupanga maendeleo. Hakuna kisingizio tena. Hakuna vijisababu. Hii serikali imeunganisha watu wote” explained the President

Ruto extended an olive branch to leaders who have expressed misgivings over a prospects of being part of his administration. He reiterated that unity of leaders, nothwithstanding their political persuations, will propel Kenya to economic success.

“Sisi kama viongozi wa Kenya tuungane ili tuweze kufanyia kazi hawa wananchi, na tupange ajira ya vijana” He said