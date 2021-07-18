Brown Mauzo, Davido and Normani top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Sina Bahati” by Anjella.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature a love letter to Vera Sidika by Brown Mauzo who lends his musical talent to create the love song “Utanizalia”. Additionally, we also feature Willy Paul and Alaine who have teamed up again for their new song “Heartbreak.”

Internationally, Jason Derulo is back with a feature this time with Tesher and Normani makes a comeback with her new raunchy music video “Wild” featuring Cardi B.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend and happy July!

Bahati feat SAT-B – Sweet Darling

Willy Paul feat Alaine – Heartbreak

Nandy – Nimekuzoea

Brown Mauzo feat Vera Sidika – Utanizalia

Tesher feat Jason Derulo – Jalebi Baby

Maima – Ndhino nditei

Davido – Shopping Spree

Jose Gatutura ft Kareh B – Gathima Gakwa

Imagine Dragons – Wreck

Normani – Wild side