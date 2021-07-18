Brown Mauzo, Davido and Normani top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Sina Bahati” by Anjella.
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we feature a love letter to Vera Sidika by Brown Mauzo who lends his musical talent to create the love song “Utanizalia”. Additionally, we also feature Willy Paul and Alaine who have teamed up again for their new song “Heartbreak.”
Internationally, Jason Derulo is back with a feature this time with Tesher and Normani makes a comeback with her new raunchy music video “Wild” featuring Cardi B.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend and happy July!
Bahati feat SAT-B – Sweet Darling
Willy Paul feat Alaine – Heartbreak
Nandy – Nimekuzoea
Brown Mauzo feat Vera Sidika – Utanizalia
Tesher feat Jason Derulo – Jalebi Baby
Maima – Ndhino nditei
Davido – Shopping Spree
Jose Gatutura ft Kareh B – Gathima Gakwa
Imagine Dragons – Wreck
Normani – Wild side