Brussels airlines to resume direct flights to Nairobi

The Belgian airline will fly six times a week from Brussels to Nairobi.

Kenyans will now enjoy direct flights between Brussels and Nairobi starting 3rd June, 2024.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the Belgian airline will fly six times a week from Brussels to Nairobi.

He noted that the resumption of the flights signifies confidence in Kenya’s aviation sector and business environment.

“We are delighted by the news of the resumption of direct flights between Brussels and Nairobi by the Brussels Airlines,” said Murkomen.

The CS said the move will create both direct and indirect job opportunities for Kenya’s aviation workforce, ultimately improving trade and investment.

The flights are expected to contribute to an increase in the number of tourist arrivals, and further bolstering Kenya’s economy.