Budding tennis player Ominde sure of winning at ITF junior event

Kenyan budding tennis player Derrick Ominde has vowed to clinch a title in the second round of the on-going international tennis federation; ITF junior championship at Nairobi club.

Ominde made the assurance after failing to advance into the quarter finals where he lost to Moroccan Walid Ahouda by 6-4 7-6 sets.

It was a difficult moment for Kenyan juniors on day three of the ITF junior tours as both Ryan Randiek and Derrick Ominde lost their last 16 matches.

Ominde who was playing against Moroccan Walid Ahouda lost by 6-4 7-6 sets. The 17 year old has however promised to produce a tantalising performance in the second round of the championship that will kick off next week.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Meanwhile, Ryan Randiek lost 4-6 6-0 6-0 to American Samir Banerjee. The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors gives players aged 18 and under the opportunity to travel the world and develop their talent.

The Tour sees players compete across six levels of tournament – from Grade A which includes the junior Grand Slams.

Various matches will be played tomorrow with quarter final matches pitting American Samir Banerjee and Walid Ahouda of Morocco.