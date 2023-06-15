Budget 2023: Treasury decreases health care budget to Ksh 141B

Treasury has allocated Ksh 141.2 billion to cater for health care services in the 2023/2024 budget a decrease from Ksh 146.8 billion in the previous financial year.

While delivering the budget for the 2023/2024 Financial Year in Parliament on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u said the allocation will promote access to quality and affordable healthcare through the universal healthcare coverage program.

He noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to realizing the constitutional right to health by delivering a universal healthcare coverage system.

“I propose to the National Assembly to effect the budget allocation of Ksh 141.2 billion to the health sector to support various programs aimed at supporting the Universal Health Care coverage,” said the Treasury CS.

Of the amount, Ksh 18.4 billion will go towards Universal Health Coverage in the 2023-24 Financial Year and Ksh 3.7 billion for the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Project.

The other budget proposals include; Ksh 4.1 billion for free maternity health care, and Ksh 5.9 billion for Managed Equipment Services.

CS Ndung’u also proposed to the National Assembly to set aside Ksh 1.7 billion to provide medical cover to the elderly and severely disabled persons in society.

In the new financial year, the government has also set aside Ksh 24.8 billion to lower the cases of HIV/AIDS, Malaria, and Tuberculosis under the Global Fund and set a further Ksh 4.6 billion to enhance vaccines and immunization programs.

Additionally, the State has also proposed a total of Ksh 1.9 billion for the Construction of a Cancer Centre at Kisii Level 5 Hospital

The Treasury boss said it will help promote early diagnosis and management of cancer and reduce the burden of treatment among Kenyans.

He also proposed Ksh 500 million for strengthening Cancer Centre Management at Kenyatta National Hospital; and an additional Ksh 155 million for the establishment of Regional Cancer Centres.