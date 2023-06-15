BUDGET: State urged to increase agriculture allocation

The government should channel more budgetary allocation for facilitation of the adoption smart agriculture technologies and increase market access for smallholder farmers.

Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Country Manager John Macharia says the about 60 Ksh billion earmarked for agriculture is not adequate given the impact it has on the economy.

Agriculture contracted 1.6pc last year slowed by the worst drought in four decades experienced after recording another contraction of 0.4pc in 2021.

To boost recovery of agriculture that contributes about a third to the Gross Domestic Product, AGRA is calling for increased budgetary allocation to agriculture commensurate to the sector’s contribution to the economy.

Dr. Agnes says there is need to prioritize disease monitoring, and enhance market access, digital services and access to climate smart technologies.

They also are calling for adoption of inclusive policies to support smallholder farmers to increase output.