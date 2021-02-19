Budget warning: Lawmakers put on notice non-performing ministries

Parliament now warns that only ministries, departments, and government agencies that have prudently utilized the monies allocated to them in the 2020-2021 financial year would be considered for more funding in the upcoming 2021-2022 financial year.

The National Assembly’s Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Kanini Kega disclosed Friday that the Auditor General’s report as adopted by parliament would form part and parcel of the budget-making of the subsequent years.

The Kieni lawmaker was categorical that the ministries and state agencies that would be performing well, and having unqualified reports from the auditor general, would definitely be getting either an increase or whatever they want. He however noted that those with qualified report disclaimer and who have not utilized their resources properly, “I can assure you they would not get what they would be asking for.”

“We have to reward the ministries and MDA’s who are prudently using public resources and we also have to punish the ministries and MDAs which are not using public resources properly and there is no question about it.” He said at a press conference in Mombasa.

The committee is meeting in Mombasa to discuss the prevailing economic situation in Kenya and areas that should be prioritized in the 2021/2022 budget.

Kega noted that the committee has brought the office of the Auditor-General on board so as to help interrogate the performance of government agencies.

“And that is the reason today the auditor general is part and parcel of this meeting. In the past, that office was not part of this meeting. But from today moving forward, the auditor general will be part and parcel of the budget-making process. He or she would not be joining us at the tail end of the process anymore.” Kega said

He said the meeting is important given the need to have a having a conversation that will inform the budget of 2021 /2022.

“You are very much aware, we are in very difficult times, and it calls for us to adjust to the prevailing circumstances.” He said

Our conversation is around what we need to budget for in 2021/2022, the area that we need to improve on, and also the other emerging issues.