Building bridges team denies claims of proposing constitution review

The building bridges initiative team has dismissed claims it is proposing a review of the constitution through a referendum.

BBI chairperson Senator Yusuf Hajj says contrary to reports in a section of the media, the team is still collecting views from the public as per their mandate.

News by a section of the media that the building bridges team had endorsed the formation of the post of a powerful prime minister through a referendum, is what appears to have irked the team.

Led by the chairperson the team faulted the media for what they say is misreporting the facts.

According to Hajji the team was in the process of collecting views from Kenyans and was expected to complete its work early next month.

The BBI team is yet to cover 8 counties having so far covered 39. According to their itinerary the team led by the Chair will on Tuesday tour Taita Taveta County while his deputy Adams Oloo will lead another team on the tour of Tana River as they continue to collect views.

Elsewhere, recruitment of national census officials in Kisii county is on standstill following the allegations of unfairness during the exercise.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus  Osoro kicked off the debate when he warned the Central Bureau of Statics against recruiting people who were already employed.

 

