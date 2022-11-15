Building collapses in Kasarani, scores feared trapped in rubble

A building that was under construction in Kasarani area of Nairobi came crumbling down Tuesday.

The building is located near Kasarani Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA).

There are fears that a number of people, mostly those who have been working on the construction site, have been trapped in the rubble.

Efforts to rescue them are underway. Some of those injured have been rushed to a nearby health facility.

In an update, Emergency Plus Medical Services which was among the first responders to the scene of the accident disclosed that one person had been confirmed to have suffered serious injuries during the incident.

“One person in critical condition is being rushed to hospital by our ambulance crew after a five-storey building collapsed near PCEA Church in Kasarani,” the emergency service operator posted on Twitter.

More to follow…..

