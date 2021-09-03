Building that collapsed in Kinoo not approved by NCA

It has emerged that the six-storey residential building which collapsed Friday while under construction in Kinoo area in Kiambu county was not approved by the national construction authority.

National Disaster Management Unit Director Dr. Duncan Ochieng however said the building was approved by Kiambu County government to be a five storey building but the owner decided to add another.

According to witnesses the building began collapsing at around 10 am and luckily no one was hurt.

A multi-sectoral team including the National Disaster Management Unit arrived at the scene and established the project was not approved by the national construction authority.

Concerns have been raised as to how and the national construction authority was unaware of the project.

The residents in surrounding buildings are fearing for their safety and have evacuated the area.

Meanwhile, pedestrians and neighbors who have been forced to vacate the area want the building demolished.

Friday’s incident comes barely four days after another five-storey building collapsed in Kihara area near Gachie in Kiambu County killing three people.