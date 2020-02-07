The Buju Banton concert which had been slated for this Saturday (8th Feb, 2020) has been postponed.

This is in the spirit of honouring the passing away of H.E Daniel Torotich Arap Moi. A period of national mourning was announced this week until the late president is laid to rest. The viewing of the former president Moi’s body is slated for Saturday 8th & Sunday 9th at parliament which presents a logistical challenge, since the event was to be hosted at KICC.

Award-winning artist Buju banton is considered one of the most significant and well regarded artists of raggae music. He came into prominence in 1992 and has released ten studio albums. He has broken a number of musical records such as having the most number of Number 1 singles in Jamaica, and has won a good number of awards such a Grammie for raggae album of the year (2011).

After close consultation with the Kenyan government and the venue management, the event date has been moved from 8th February 2020 to 15th February 2020, at the same venue- KICC from 6:00 p.m.

If you had already purchased a ticket, don’t worry, it will still be honoured. All agreements with sponsors and partners will be honoured too.

The performance line-up remains the same and Buju Bunton is fired up to deliver a great show.

