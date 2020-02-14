Buju Banton last night landed in Kenya for a first-time performance in Africa.

Buju Banton arrived last night and was received in full Kenyan pomp by a large crowd of his enthusiasts excited to welcome the legend for his maiden visit to the continent.

The widely respected and talented reggae artist is set to perform tomorrow at the KICC with gates opening at 6.00 pm and the show starting at 8.00 pm. It will be “cool runnings” with Legends such as Kriss Darlin, DJ MOH, Teargas the Entertainer, Silver Star on the decks and many more.

The event has taken months of preparation and promises to have the best security , central venue and state of the art set-up to ensure all revelers have a great and memorable experience.

Buju Banton’s fans will rock to his greatest hits including ‘Champion’, ‘Hills and Valleys’, ‘Destiny’ as well as his new songs such as his first song since his release from prison “country for sale” and many more.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Calling all reggae lovers to grab their tickets early and don’t miss out to #NRGWave’s Legend edition with Buju Banton live in Nairobi. Don’t be a last-minute person as tickets are running out with the Golden Circle tickets already sold out.

Tell Us What You Think