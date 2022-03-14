Buju (BNXN) to headline the Throne Fest

Buju is a Nigerian Afro-Fusion artiste.

Happening on the 30th of April at the Impala Grounds is the Throne Fest. It’s an event sponsored by Play Entertainment, Statepen East Entertainment and Taarija Enterprises. “We are thrilled to announce the first edition of Throne Fest, featuring Nigerian sensation Buju (BNXN),” said Collins Odindo, one of the event organisers.

Buju is the artist formerly known as ‘Bujutoyourears’. He is also professionally known as BNXN (pronounced as ‘Benson’). He was formerly signed to  Burna Boy‘s Spaceship Records and came to the limelight in 2019 with the viral hit Spiritual.

The lineup of local artistes who’ll also be in performance at Throne Fest include DJs Ace King, Seme, Ghino, Vins, and Siq. Tickets are already on sale at TicketSasa.

  

