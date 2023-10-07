Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal forward ‘in contention’ to face Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka could be in contention to face Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

The forward went off with a muscle injury in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League defeat at Lens.

Saka, 22, has played in each of Arsenal’s past 87 league games, a club-record streak in the Premier League.

“He is in contention, we’ll see how he progresses from here to Sunday,” Arteta said.

“Obviously he had to leave the pitch [against RC Lens], that’s never good news, but let’s see how he recovers.”

Saka was also named in England’s squad on Thursday for the friendly with Australia and Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy.

Arteta says he has been in contact with England manager Gareth Southgate about Saka’s situation.

“I have spoken to Gareth on several occasions. I have to do my job and give him the news,” Arteta added.

“He needs to make the best decision for the national team. I’m not going to get involved there.”