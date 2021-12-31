Bukhungu II: ‘Western Kenya’ decides its Raila for President

ODM leader Raila Odinga wrapped up the year on a high after a section of Western leaders endorsed him for the top seat.

The Luhya community through their elders at a rally held at the Bukhungu Stadium Saturday in Kakamega threw their weight behind the former premier and his Azimio La Umoja movement ahead of the 2022 general election.

The elders made their stand known in a declaration containing five key resolutions read by Peter Ludama in the presence of Odinga and other political leaders from the region.

Both Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto have been scrambling for the region’s votes that will undoubtedly influence the outcome of the poll considered as a two-horse race.

In their endorsement, the elders said the region shall be part and parcel of Azimio la Umoja under Raila Odinga.

“We, therefore, resolve and direct that the region shall be part and parcel of Azimio la Umoja under the leadership of Raila Odinga… We shall mobilize our community to support and vote for Odinga as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya,” read the declaration.

They went on to state that the community will only vote for candidates in all other positions allied and members of Azimio as they unanimously endorsed governor Wycliffe Oparanya as the community’s spokesperson.

“Elders have unanimously handed over Wycliffe Oparanya as the Western region community leader with whom you will form the government and negotiate with the states of the community with your government,” added Ludama.

The meeting dubbed Bukhungu II was organized by COTU boss Francis Atwoli and attended by governors Oparanya, James Ongwae, Charity Ngilu among other politicians and MPs.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa described Raila as the safest bet saying he was the only leader who could be trusted with the country’s political and economic future.

Devolution holds the key to a just, equal, equitable and inclusive Kenya, a dream that will be realised through Raila Odinga. Masinde alitabiri kwamba uongozi wa Kenya utakuja kwa nyumba ya Mulembe kupitia ziwa la Victoria na wakati ni sasa #MulembeDecides ^MK pic.twitter.com/hYwnfsTavX — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) December 31, 2021

CS Wamalwa: 2022 will be a two-horse race. I urge Western to rally behind Raila. I supported Uhuru because he undertook to fight corruption and today he has given us a way and Raila is our Mandela and liberator. He holds the key to Kenya's political future #MilembeDecides ^MK — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) December 31, 2021

Raila who welcomed a number of defectors pledged to create jobs and boost the region’s economy by reviving collapsed companies such as the Mumias sugar company.

The Mulembe Nation is fully aboard the #AzimioLaUmoja Movement. This is a movement of the people. It’s an exodus. We also welcomed scores of defectors at Bukhungu Stadium this afternoon. Karibuni Nyumbani. We keep loading!!#Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/vqRmF2Ily7 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 31, 2021

Amani National Congress (ANC) deputy party leader Ayub Savula joined forces with Raila after ditching One Kenya Alliance (OKA) which brings his party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya, Gideon Moi’s KANU and the Wiper Democratic Party under Kalonzo Musyoka.

Others are MPs Godfrey Osotsi and Edward Kaunya who urged their boss Musalia Mudavadi to jump the ship to Azimio la Umoja.

Other leaders at the convention promised to champion Odinga’s bid, even as One Kenya Alliance Principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula who hail from the region skipped the event.