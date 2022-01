ODM Leader Raila Odinga says his government will prioritize industrialization at the county levels to slain the unemployment dragon in the country if elected President next year. Raila who was addressing the Azimio la Umoja convention at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega County noted that the resuscitation of moribund companies in the western Kenya such as the Mumias sugar company was key to getting the region’s economy back on track. Wycliffe Oketch reports

