Bukhungu Stadium will be complete soon,says Namwamba

The Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Ababu Namwamba has emphasized government’s agenda of partnering with Kakamega County administration in fast-tracking the completion of Bukhungu Stadium into state of the art facility as Kenya’s joint bid for hosting of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) intensifies.

Speaking on Friday during the joint meeting with Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa, the CS noted that President William Ruto’s administration has already prioritised financial support worth Ksh. 2.9 billion towards completion of the project.

“Cabinet Secretary Hon Ababu Namwamba, EGH today met with the Kakamega County officials led by H.E. Governor Fernandes Barasa, to further discussions on partnership between the national and the county government targeting the completion of the construction of the Bukhungu Stadium.The team agreed on an implementation plan, with the CS assuring the governor of the National Government’s support through injection of Ksh. 2.9 billion to the completion of the project.” read part of the statement by the Ministry of Sports

Bukhungu Stadium which recently staged Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) national football finals between St Anthony’s Boys Kitale and Dagoretti High plays host to Kenya Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz in their top tier matches.

Once complete, Bukhungu Stadium will have other proposed facilities such as a modern swimming pool, two training pitches,team base camp,a commercial affiliate village, referees hotel,FIFA hotel, volunteer centre and media centre.

“After completion of whole project, we hope to make the stadium commercially viable.Our goal is to attract national and international matches and for the community to benefit when the facility is in use.We hope the good Minister will factor in Bukhungu Stadium in hosting some of the AFCON matches should Pamoja Bid for 2027 sails through” says the area Governor Fernandes Barasa

Namwamba has maintained the current renovation of various stadia across the country will continue regardless of whether or not Kenya wins the bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

He said world class sporting facilities are a prerequisite for a country with a rich sporting heritage such as Kenya.

“We are doing this because Kenya needs international level sporting facilities. We are a sporting nation and you cannot be a proud country with such a sporting degree without the infrastructure to back that. So with or without the Afcon, we are focused on our sports infrastructural development programme,” he affirmed

In January this year, the former Budalangi Member of Parliament ordered an audit of all stadiums under refurbishment by his ministry, adding that it was shameful that the country was spending millions of money on upgrading stadiums, yet there was no meaningful progress.