Buluma Tony of Kapsabet High tops in 2019 KCSE

Buluma Tonny Wabuko from Kapsabet Boys High School is the top student in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary education – KCSE. Tony scored a mean of 87.159.

Speaking during the release of this years KCSE examination results, education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said this years performance improved significantly.

A total of 125,746 candidates scored C+ and above while the number of KCPE candidates who attained Grade A rose from to 627 up from 315 in 2018.

“Overall, the number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of Mean Grade C+ and above in 2019 is 125,746 (18.02%) compared with 90,377 (13.77%) in the 2018 KCSE examination,” the CS said.

A total of 667,222 students sat for this year’s examinations. The marking process started on November 28 in 20 centres around Nairobi and came to an end on December 12.

The marking exercise was temporarily halted in some centres in Nairobi and Machakos with teachers decrying poor living conditions and demanding an increase per-script payment.

This year’s results were released three days earlier than the 2018 exam results.