Buluma Tony of Kapsabet High tops in 2019 KCSE

Written By: Rose Welimo
26

Kapsabet Boys High School
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Buluma Tonny Wabuko from Kapsabet Boys High School is the top student in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary education – KCSE. Tony scored a mean of 87.159.

Speaking during the release of this years KCSE examination results, education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said this years performance improved significantly.

A total of 125,746 candidates scored C+ and above while the number of KCPE candidates who attained Grade A rose from to 627 up from 315 in 2018.

Also Read  Sonko fails to appear in Voi court, mention pushed to January 2020

“Overall,  the  number  of  candidates  with  minimum university  entry  qualification  of  Mean  Grade  C+  and above  in  2019  is  125,746  (18.02%)  compared  with  90,377 (13.77%) in the 2018 KCSE examination,” the CS said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Number of KCPE candidates who attained Grade A rose from to 627 up from 315 in 2018.

Also Read  President Kenyatta hails Sub-County schools for improved KCSE performance

A total of 667,222 students sat for this year’s examinations. The marking process started on November 28 in 20 centres around Nairobi and came to an end on December 12.

Also Read  Sonko summoned to Voi court to face assault charges

The marking exercise was temporarily halted in some centres in Nairobi and Machakos with teachers decrying poor living conditions and demanding an increase per-script payment.

This year’s results were released three days earlier than the 2018 exam results.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR