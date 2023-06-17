Bumula MP Wamboka launches Ksh10M school feeding program for class 8 pupils

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka has launched a school feeding program worth Ksh10 million.

The program aims to provide support to over 9,000 class 8 pupils in schools within the constituency for two consecutive terms.

Speaking during the event Wamboka expressed his unwavering commitment to improving the education sector and raising educational standards in his constituency.

The MP emphasized the need to ensure children have access proper meals to enable them to remain in school and utilize on time in preparation of national exams.

The lawmaker pledged to play an active role in representing his constituents in Parliament and exercising oversight over the Kenya Kwanza government.

Wamboka was accompanied by ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who strongly criticized Azimio MPs who abstained from the voting process for the Finance Bill 2023 during Wednesday’s session in the National Assembly.

Other leaders present included Busia Sentor Okiya Omutatah, Vihiga Senator Godfery Ostosti, Migori Sentaor Eddy Oketch,Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera,MCA Kabula Vitalis Wangila ,South Bukusu MCA Job Mukoyandile,Khasoko MCA Benjamin Ostyula, nominated MCA Allan Nyongesa among others.