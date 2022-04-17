Bundesliga: Bayern win to close in on tenth consecutive title

ByBBC
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point lead with a comfortable 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld.

With four games left, Bayern reacted well to their shock Champions League exit to Villarreal as they closed in on a 10th consecutive league crown.

Jacob Barrett Laursen’s own-goal was added to by Serge Gnaby’s brilliant volley just before the break.

Jamal Musiala completed the scoring late on from close range.

Bayern can wrap up the title with victory at home to second-placed Borussia Dortmund next weekend.

  

