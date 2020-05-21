Bunei says Mwenda is an accountable leader

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Rift Branch Chairman, David Bunei, has lauded the current regime’s accountability in comparison to the previous one.

Under President Nick Mwendwa, Bunei says the federation is very transparent and adheres to the accounting and budgeting rules set by FIFA which puts the administration in good books with its members.

“Over the last four years we have seen the annual financial reports inclusive of the assets hence no complaints from the members,” said Bunei.

