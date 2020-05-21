Bunei says Mwenda is an accountable leader

29

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Rift Branch Chairman, David Bunei, has lauded the current regime’s accountability in comparison to the previous one.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Under President Nick Mwendwa, Bunei says the federation is very transparent and adheres to the accounting and budgeting rules set by FIFA which puts the administration in good books with its members.

Also Read  Man City’s appeal against Uefa's ban set for June

“Over the last four years we have seen the annual financial reports inclusive of the assets hence no complaints from the members,” said Bunei.

Also Read  Coronavirus: Watford and Burnley confirm positive tests

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR