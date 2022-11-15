Bungei appointed Nairobi police boss as gov’t targets to mop out criminals

Baringo County Police Commander Adamson Bungei has been named the new Nairobi police chief.

Bungei takes over from James Mugera who has since retired from the Service after attaining the retirement age. Bungei served as the OCDP Buruburu and Central before being transferred to Baringo two years ago.

His appointment is among a dozen others announced in the Police Service on Tuesday by the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome.

The announcement comes just hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki made changes in the National Police Service command in Nairobi following the resurgence of criminal gangs.

In the changes, Abdallah Komesha, who was recently moved to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters as the Head of Personnel, is the new Principal Deputy to the IG.

Komesha takes over from Munga Nyale who has been moved to Police Headquarters as the Director of Police Reforms.

Boniface Maingi who was the National Police Service Director of Personnel is now the Director of Operations taking over from Rashid Yakub who has been deployed to head the Community Policing wing as the Director. Jacinta Muthoni has been appointed the director of personnel at vigilance House.

Judy Lamet who served as the director of the child protection Unit at the National Police Headquarters has been promoted to Deputy Director of Police Operations. The changes take effect immediately.