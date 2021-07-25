Bungei hopeful Kenya will perform well in Japan

Former Olympic Champion Wilfred Bungei is very optimistic Kenya will replicate its glittering track record in Asia to record good performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The 40 year old who started out as a junior athlete in 1998 had his career reaching its pinnacle as he captained Kenya’s team at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, winning the 800m title.

Speaking on KBC Channel 1 on Saturday during the Legends Edition,the retired athlete said team Kenya has got what it takes to surpass how they did in Rio during 2016 showpiece.

“Whenever Team Kenya plays in Asia we always perform very well, even in rugby look at the pattern…we usually don’t perform so well in Europe and America. I know Kenya will perform very well in Tokyo.”

The winner of 800m silver at the 2001 World Championships, as well as bronze at the 2003 World Indoors also recalled his exploits in Beijing Olympics where he bagged gold for Kenya.

Bungei: 2008 win was a very emotional moment for me not because I won Gold but I was also the team captain. The event was also unique.

The former world No. 1 in 2002, claimed the major title he coveted for long when he won the Olympic title in a time of 1:44.65 with a dominant front-running performance.

“Winning gold medal in 2008 was extremely emotional for me not because of bagging the accolade but because of the captaincy I was to the general team represented and did our Country proud” he added

Bungei unsuccessfully lost his bid to be elected the Member of Parliament in Emgwen constituency that was at one time under the representation of another former athlete, Elijah Lagat who won the Boston Marathon in 2000.

It took Bungei 10 years in his athletics career to realize his dream of becoming an Olympic champion. Now as he turns to a political career, he can only hope it won’t take the people of Emgwen that long to make him realize his ambition of being their MP.