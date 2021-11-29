Bungoma records declined prevalence rate in teenage pregnancies

Bungoma County has recorded a declined a prevalence rate in teenage pregnancy in recent times and especially since the reopening of the countrywide curfews and lockdowns.

According to Asha Hersi Foundation which has been in cooperation with the Bungoma County in conducting short terms counseling sessions, talks and discussion on various issues top among them the teenage pregnancies, sex education and behavior change among others, over 100 girls in Kimaeti ward and other wards in the County benefited from sessions under the theme: “the Future is in your hands”.

According to one of the organizer at the foundation Ruth Awino, the sessions are geared at empowering them with information on behavior change and avoiding in sexual behaviors.

“Our sessions are practical and touch on sensitive issues like teenage pregnancy, observing hygiene and how to relate with our body needs visa vis their future and becoming responsible Citizens”, She said.

Ruth called upon other well wishers to also come on board and support the initiatives that will go a long way in completely alleviating teenage pregnancies and building strong family values that will transform young people and the country at large.

At the end of the sessions, the girls were also given sanitary towels and other PPE’s like face masks and sanitizers and challenged on how to fight the pandemic by observing ministry of health guidelines like washing of hands, social distancing and wearing of face masks.