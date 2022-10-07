Bunyala Roundabout to Haile Selassie Roundabout to be closed Friday

A section along Uhuru Highway from Bunyala Roundabout to Haile Selassie Roundabout will be closed from Friday, October 7th at 10 pm to Tuesday, October 11th at 5 am.

In a statement, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) said the closure is meant to pave way for the construction of two cross culverts in that section of Mombasa Road.

All motorists are requested to exercise caution and follow the proposed traffic management plan as they cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site.

Motorists heading towards the City Center are advised to take the Bunyala Road then take Lower Hill Road towards Haile Sellasie Avenue or use alternative routes.

KeNHA in addition apologised to motorists for any inconvenience caused as they endeavour to provide an efficient and reliable road network.