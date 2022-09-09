Bunyasi files petition challenging Otwoma’s win in Busia Governor race

Former Nambale MP John Sakwa Bunyasi has filed a petition in Busia High Court challenging the election of Dr Paul Otwoma as Busia governor.

Addressing the press at Firmview Hotel, Bunyasi said he had already filed a petition in court over what he has termed as irregularities that marred the election that led to the election of current Busia governor Otwoma.

“I have taken necessary legal action as prescribed by the law. I was not satisfied with the outcome of an election, I have enough evidence to prove in court that my competitor used unfair means to win the election,” Bunyasi said.

Busia County Elections Returning Officer Lazarus Chebii declared Dr.Otwoma of ODM winner of the poll with 164,478 votes against Bunyasi of ANC who was second with 92,144 votes.

In the petition, the former Nambale MP has sued the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), governor Otwoma and her deputy Arthur Odera. They are listed as first, second, third and fourth respondents respectively.

The governor-elect was officially sworn in two weeks ago, on August 25, where he called on all his political rivals to join hands with the administration in a bid to ensure the country gets development.

The petition was filed at Busia high court alongside the one challenging RBS Hon.Rafael Bita Wanjala’s Victory.

Katwa Kigeni and Kemboi advocates get directions from Sakwa Bunyasi and UDA to file an election petition challenging Governor Dr Paul Nyongesa Otuoma election.

Bunyasi has however asked his supporters to maintain peace and be calm, assuring them that the issue will be addressed.

“I have always been a peaceful person and I want to maintain peace and that is the reason I am here. To my people, keep calm because this issue will be addressed in court,” he noted.

