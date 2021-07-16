Buoyant Ruto says UDA is a party for the future

Deputy President William Ruto says the performance of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the recently concluded by-elections is a sign of things to come.

Speaking after Thursday’s mini polls in Kiambaa Constituency and Muguga ward, a cheerful DP indicated that UDA, a political outfit heavily linked to him, is a choice of Kenyans moving forward.

“In Kiambaa and Muguga, many people including the media, do not understand what happened there. What transpired was a friendly match between Jubilee and our party for the future, UDA” He said in Mathioya, Murang’a County, during the burial of Eliud Buku Munyori, father to his staffer Munyori Buku,

The DP, in fact argued, that the electorate in Muguga and Kiambaa was choosing between the present and the future. He says the voters were clever enough to know that UDA was the party for the future and that is why the it gave the win to its candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku who won the by-election with with 21,773 votes, ahead of Jubilee Party candidate Njama Kariri who garnered 21,263 votes.

Ruto at the same time said the by-elections in Kiambu County signalled that Kenya does not need to change its Constitution to conduct peaceful elections.

“The only problem facing the country today are leaders who refuse to accept elections outcome.” He said