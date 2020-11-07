Burial for lawyer Nzamba Kitonga underway in Kitui

The late constitutional lawyer Philip Nzamba Kitonga will be laid to rest today at his home in Kitui County.

The government took over the burial arrangements in honour of his immense contribution to the drafting of the Constitution of Kenya, 2020.

Kitonga passed away on Saturday, October 24, aged 64 years while being rushed to the hospital after collapsing while attending a funeral at his home area of Mutito in Kitui East Constituency.

Chief Justice David Maraga, CS Monica Juma, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka were among top leaders who attended a requiem mass for Nzamba on Thursday at the Holy Family Basilica, Nairobi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Joined members of the legal fraternity and the family of Dr Nzamba Kitonga for a Requiem Mass held at the Holy Family Basilica. May God grant his loved ones strength at this difficult moment and may he Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/IhR0Lw9rno — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 5, 2020

Achievements

Born in 1956 in Kitui County, he unsuccessfully sought the seat of Chief Justice of Kenya in 2012 that went to Justice David Maraga.

Kitonga made his first attempt into elective politics in 2013 when he vied for the Kitui gubernatorial seat but lost to Julius Malombe.

He was a legal kingpin who had prominent positions. He is a former President of East African Law Society and Comesa Court of Justice. He is also a former chairman of the Law Society of Kenya.

Other roles include chairman, State Corporations Appeals Tribunal, member Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

In 2016 President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as the chairperson of the council for legal education in Kenya.

In 2004 former president Mwai Kibaki appointed him in the Goldenberg commission of inquiry.

Among his key achievements was Kenya’s Jurist of the year award 2010 by International Commission of Jurists for his role as the chairman of the Committee of Experts.

He is survived by four children, James Ivia Kitonga, Mary Mwathi Kitonga, Kavengi Kitonga and Eve Mukami Kitonga and his wife Carol.