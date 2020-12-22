Burial of the Late Machakos Senator underway in Machakos


The burial of the late Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka is currently underway in Mikuyu in Masinga Sub-County in Machakos County.

The legislator passed away on December 11th just days after he collapsed at a hotel in Nairobi.

He was then rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he was placed under intensive care.

He also underwent surgery as police launched an investigation into a suspected attempted murder.

The accused, Esther Nthenya Muli, who was with the lawmaker at the establishment when he collapsed, was later released from police custody on Tuesday.

No charges were preferred against Muli who is a secondary school teacher based in Wote.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua while mourning the legislator said Kabaka’s demise was due to the effects of a stroke arising from a blood clot that has been bothering him for a while.

Deputy President William Ruto, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu are among dignitaries attending the burial.

